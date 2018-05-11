Home Nation

Congress candidate, seven others from Punjab files nominations for Shahkot bypoll

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi and seven others today filed nominations for the Shahkot bypoll.

Today was the last day for filing nominations.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Chief Electoral Office said others who filed their nomination papers were Malkit Singh,  Balwant Singh,  Naib Singh, Kashmir Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Hardev Singh (all independents).

The spokesperson said the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 14.

He also said the by-poll would be held on May 28 and results would be declared on May 31.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Punjab Shahkot bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tourist from Haryana goes missing in south Kashmir

Man linked to international fake Indian currency racket arrested in Delhi

Punjab police arrest two men tasked to carry out targeted killings

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies