Congress candidate, seven others from Punjab files nominations for Shahkot bypoll

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi and seven others today filed nominations for the Shahkot bypoll.

Today was the last day for filing nominations.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Chief Electoral Office said others who filed their nomination papers were Malkit Singh, Balwant Singh, Naib Singh, Kashmir Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Hardev Singh (all independents).

The spokesperson said the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 14.

He also said the by-poll would be held on May 28 and results would be declared on May 31.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.