Curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in downtown Srinagar following protest call by separatists against civilian deaths in security force action in the Kashmir valley.

The main gates of historic Jamia Masjid, stronghold of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, were also closed as a precautionary measure to prevent any demonstrations after prayers.

Situation elsewhere in the restriction free-areas was normal with vehicles plying normally and shops opened.

However, shopkeepers residing in the downtown could not make it to their shops due to restriction in their areas.

Police said restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in the areas falling under five stations-- M R Gunj, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Rainwari and Nowhatta-- since this morning to maintain law and order.

All roads leading to worship place were closed with barbed wire at several places, including Rangar stop, Hawal and Gojwara and by parking bulletproof vehicles in the middle.

Security forces and police could also be seen deployed in the Jamia market.

The entire Nallahmar road wore a deserted look with only security forces and state police personnel, wearing bulletproof jackets and leg-guards and holding automatic weapons and lathis in their hands, implementing restrictions.

Security forces had closed the road at Nawa Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Gojwara, Malaratta, Bohri Kadal and Khanyar with barbed wire.

Bulletproof vehicles were also deployed on bylanes to prevent any movement.

People living on both sides of the Nallahmar alleged that they were not being allowed to move out of their houses by the security forces.

Even the local bread makers could not open their shops, while milkmen and vegetable vendors could not come from outskirts.

However, the main road to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) via Eidgah was open only for patients and para medical staff.

Similar restrictions have also been imposed in Khanyar, Rainawari and Malkha.

However, the people were being allowed to go to Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital, Rainawari.

Large number of paramilitary forces and state police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in areas under police station Kralhud in the old town and Maisuma.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made on Moulana Azad road, being used by VIPs, including Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her cabinet colleague to reach Civil Secretariat, seat of the government.

Additional security forces have also been deployed in the uptown, particularly near Bakshi stadium and adjoining area, where the Chief Minister will inaugurate the first phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh fly over today.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Omar and Malik has urged people to hold peaceful demonstrations after Friday prayers in their respective areas against the recent killings in the valley.