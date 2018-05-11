Dog menace: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits affected villages of Khairabad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the death of over dozen children after being attacked and mauled allegedly by feral dogs in Khairabad township of Sitapur district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured and families of victims of the affected villages on Friday.

A day after the Allahabad High Court sought answers from state government over the steps taken to tackle the menace and provide relief to the victim families, the CM, during his visit announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the attacks and Rs 25,000 for the injured.

He also promised to make the 22 villages in Khairabad and adjoining areas under the grip of attacks open defecation free (ODF) after reports that most of the attacks took place in the wee hours when children go to fields to attend nature's call.

“We are increasing security in 22 affected villages. We will also make arrangements to create awareness among villagers to not to let the children out alone. It appears that the dogs involved in the attacks are not pets and mainly target children on finding them alone,” the CM said.

As per the sources, the CM visited Sitapur district hospital and met injured children recuperating there. The CM interacted with the parents of the injured children including Aman,10, who was attacked on Wednesday night and directed the officials accompanying him to provide all possible relief to the affected families immediately. However, the parents said that it was for the first time any district official visited them and it was because of the CM's visit.

The CM then Mahajabeen's house in Gurpaliya village where two children have died in attacks. Families of Rahim, another boy who died and Saloni, who was injured by dogs, were called to meet the CM

there itself.

An over-enthusiastic administration went out of its way to welcome the CM to Sitapur as all potholes on the approach roads to the hospital were hurriedly filled up on Friday morning. The massive security at the hospital also led to problems for patients and their families as well.