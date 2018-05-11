Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate books journalist Upendra Rai under PMLA, raids multiple locations

Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of alleged extortion and manipulation of an Income Tax Department case against a Mumbai-bound businessman.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai L being produced in a CBI court in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and his associates and is conducting searches at premises linked to him in Delhi and Noida, officials said today.

ED officials said the agency has charged Rai and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and taken cognisance of two CBI FIRs.

They said the raids are being conducted at multiple premises like Greater Kailash-1 in the national capital and in adjoining Noida.

The agency will probe if tainted assets were created by the accused by laundering alleged fraud money, the officials said.

 

