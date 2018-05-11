Ex-Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy shoots self at his Mumbai residence

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police Himanshu Roy reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself here on Friday afternoon, official sources said.

According to preliminary information, Roy shot himself with his service revolver at around 1.40 pm at his home in south Mumbai. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead. Roy had been a cancer patient for some time and was on medical leave for about a year now, according to sources.

Owing to the ailment he had been transferred to the side post of Additional Director General of Police (Housing).

Roy was an IPS officer of 1988 Maharashtra Cadre and alumni of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

During 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing and betting case, Roy arrested Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh for alleged links with bookies.

He was then transferred to the state ATS.

During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.

Roy who successfully handled several high profile cases had slipped into depression owing to the prolonged illness, his close associates have said adding that he fell prey to the depression.

(with inputs from Online Desk, ENS, PTI)