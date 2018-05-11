Home Nation

Gujarat Patidar community leader Hardik Patel​ extends support to Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan

Patel, who was in Ajmer on Friday, told the media that he would support every protest called to press for the rightful demands of the citizens of India.

Published: 11th May 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Patidar community leader Hardik Patel (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday announced his full support for the agitation called by the Gujjar community to press for their demand of 5 per cent reservation within the 21 per cent reservation for OBCs.

Patel, who was in Ajmer on Friday, told the media that he would support every protest called to press for the rightful demands of the citizens of India.

He confirmed that he was in Ajmer to take forward discussions with the Gujjar leaders with regard to their agitation.

The Gujjar community has called a "Mahapanchayat" in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on May 15, which would decide the future course of their agitation.

The community's leaders have already started a village to village drive to garner support for the Mahapanchayat.

Speaking to IANS, Gujjar leader Himmat Singh Gujjar also confirmed that he met Patel in Ajmer where he assured him of full cooperation in the protest.

"We had an hour-long discussion. Patel said he was inspired by the Gujjar movement, and hence, he is willing to work together to press for their demands," Singh said.

"Hardik Patel and Gujjars will jointly stage the protest. Our protest will be peaceful and government will have to bow to our demand...," he added.

Patel reached Pushkar on Thursday night and on Friday he offered prayers at the Brahma temple. He also went to the Ajmer Dargah to offer prayers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel​ Gujjar agitation Rajasthan Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian ship deployed to undertake joint surveillance of Maldives EEZ

Home minister Rajnath Singh praises Jharkhand government’s anti-Maoist operations

Six-year-old girl raped on hospital premises, ward attendant arrested in Maharashtra

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood