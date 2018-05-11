Home Nation

Gujarat riots: HC upholds life imprisonment for 14 over massacre

On March 1, 2002, two days after the Godhra Sabarmati Express train burning left 57 persons dead, 23 persons were burnt to death in Pirwali Bhagol area of Ode village near Anand in central Gujarat.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose.

By IANS
AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded by a SIT court to 14 people for the massacre of 23 persons in a village during the 2002 riots.

A division bench of Justice Akil Qureshi and Justice B.N. Kariaay also upheld the sentence of seven years in jail to five others. It acquitted four others in the case.

On March 1, 2002, two days after the Godhra Sabarmati Express train burning left 57 persons dead, 23 persons were burnt to death in Pirwali Bhagol area of Ode village near Anand in central Gujarat.

It was one of the nine cases of major riot cases that were handed over to the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In 2012, the SIT found 23 of 47 accused guilty and sought capital punishment. Seeking relief from the SIT court ruling, those held guilty approached the Gujarat High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
life imprisonment Gujarat riots Gujarat High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Collegium meet on Justice KM Joseph's elevation to Supreme court concludes

Congress alleges scam in Delhi government's CCTV camera project, says AAP compromised national security by giving contract to Chinese company

Aishwarya Rai fiancee of Tej Pratap Yadav the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD during the menhdi event in Patna. | PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra likely to attend Lalu's son's wedding

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more