Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court

The bail came as a big relief for the ailing 69-year-old leader, his family and party. Yadav, who has been jailed since December 23 last after conviction in five cases.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Jailed RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday granted a six-week provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court for undergoing medical treatment at specialised institutes.

The bail came as a big relief for the ailing 69-year-old leader, his family and party. Yadav, who has been jailed since December 23 last after conviction in five cases of Bihar’s Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam, was granted a three-day parole by the Jharkhand government just a day before to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding ceremony slated for May 12. He reached his Patna home from Ranchi on Thursday evening.

While the RJD chief had sought three months bail to seek better treatment for the host of health complications he is facing. But Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of Jharkhand High Court granted bail for a month and half. Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of Yadav at the high court.

As per the parole conditions, Yadav was to spend time with his family in Patna from May 11 to 13 and had to leave for Ranchi on May 14. With the provisional bail having been granted to him, it was not immediately clear if he would have to go to Ranchi on May 14 and then avail of the bail.

“We knew all along that justice will prevail. Our leader has finally been granted provisional bail by the higher judiciary for the critical treatment that he badly needs,” said RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha.

In another development that brought cheers for the RJD chief’s family, his younger son and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and three other leaders got relief from Jharkhand High Court in a case of criminal contempt. The contempt notice was issued by a CBI special court in Ranchi for statements Tejashwi and the others had made about the judiciary after the conviction of the RJD chief.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the elder daughter of former Bihar minister and RJD leade Chandrika Rai, on May 12 in Patna. Aishwarya is granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai.

