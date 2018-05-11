Home Nation

Maharashtra jail starts radio station for prisoners

Ahmednagar jail in Maharashtra has come up with an innovative idea for rehabilitation and reformation of its inmates by launching an internal radio station.

Photo: ANI

By ANI

AHMEDNAGAR: Ahmednagar jail in Maharashtra has come up with an innovative idea for rehabilitation and reformation of its inmates by launching an internal radio station.

The radio station will be entirely run by inmates.

"This radio station is for the prisoner and it is operated by a prisoner. Programs like special song request, health programs, and spiritual songs will be played in the radio station for the prisoners," said N.J. Sawant, the jail Superintendent.

Speakers have also been installed in every barrack for the broadcast of the program.

"This initiative has been taken to divert prisoners' mind from negativity and help them choose a positive path," Shamkant Shedge, Senior Jailor said. 

