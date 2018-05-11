Home Nation

Man linked to international fake Indian currency racket arrested in Delhi

Police said Kamil would supply Fake Indian Currency Notes in various areas after getting consignment from the module.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man, allegedly linked to an international fake Indian currency racket, was arrested and fake notes with a face value of Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination was seized from him, police said today.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police said that the arrested, identified as Kamil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Samili district, is the member of West Bengal's Malda and the Indo Bangla Border-based module, they said.

Police said Kamil would supply Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in various areas after getting consignment from the module.

For the last few months, a team led by inspector Rahul Kumar Singh was working to bust the module of one Martuz, a resident of Malda, who is operating the module and circulating FICN to different parts of the country through his associates.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that a specific information was received that Kamil has collected a huge consignment of FICN from the Martuz and would be meeting one of his associates near the Seelampur Metro Station bus stop to deliver the consignment.

In a statement, Yadav said that accordingly, a trap was laid at the vantage points near the Seelampur Metro Station Bus Stop and Kamil was spotted with a bag under a foot over bridge.

"He (Kamil) waited for some time when no one turned up, he was about to move, police team swooped in and detained him, the search of his bag led to recovery of small bag wrapped in a mosquito net," the statement said.

"The smaller bag contained two packets of ploythene in which four wads of FICN in denomination of Rs 2000 notes amounting to Rs 8 lakh were recovered," it said.

Yadav said that during the preliminary interrogation, Kamil revealed that he procured the consignment of FICNs from one Martuz in West Bengal after paying Rs 2.5 lakh for delivery.

The accused had procured the consignment two days ago and had come from Malda, West Bengal to deliver the same to his associate, he said.

Police said that efforts were on to identify the names of his other associates and to unearth the entire module of fake currency notes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi fake Indian currency international fake currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tourist from Haryana goes missing in south Kashmir

Congress candidate, seven others from Punjab files nominations for Shahkot bypoll

Punjab police arrest two men tasked to carry out targeted killings

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies