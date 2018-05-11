Man linked to international fake Indian currency racket arrested in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man, allegedly linked to an international fake Indian currency racket, was arrested and fake notes with a face value of Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination was seized from him, police said today.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police said that the arrested, identified as Kamil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Samili district, is the member of West Bengal's Malda and the Indo Bangla Border-based module, they said.

Police said Kamil would supply Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in various areas after getting consignment from the module.

For the last few months, a team led by inspector Rahul Kumar Singh was working to bust the module of one Martuz, a resident of Malda, who is operating the module and circulating FICN to different parts of the country through his associates.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that a specific information was received that Kamil has collected a huge consignment of FICN from the Martuz and would be meeting one of his associates near the Seelampur Metro Station bus stop to deliver the consignment.

In a statement, Yadav said that accordingly, a trap was laid at the vantage points near the Seelampur Metro Station Bus Stop and Kamil was spotted with a bag under a foot over bridge.

"He (Kamil) waited for some time when no one turned up, he was about to move, police team swooped in and detained him, the search of his bag led to recovery of small bag wrapped in a mosquito net," the statement said.

"The smaller bag contained two packets of ploythene in which four wads of FICN in denomination of Rs 2000 notes amounting to Rs 8 lakh were recovered," it said.

Yadav said that during the preliminary interrogation, Kamil revealed that he procured the consignment of FICNs from one Martuz in West Bengal after paying Rs 2.5 lakh for delivery.

The accused had procured the consignment two days ago and had come from Malda, West Bengal to deliver the same to his associate, he said.

Police said that efforts were on to identify the names of his other associates and to unearth the entire module of fake currency notes.