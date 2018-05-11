Navy to focus on big data analytics, artificial intelligence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top commanders of the Navy have finalised a plan to incorporate big data analytics and artificial intelligence into operational functioning of the force and have reviewed the new transition cycle to deploy ships from maintenance to operational spheres.

A four-day conference of the commanders, which concluded today, also undertook a review of the Navy's 'Mission Based Deployments', a plan for deployment of warships in the Indian Ocean region which was made operational last year.

"The review was aimed at maximising benefits accrued from the deployment of Indian Navy ships and aircraft to critical areas within the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said.

The commanders also deliberated on the security and hardening of naval data networks in keeping with contemporary cyber security practices, it said.

It said measures such as information sharing with other navies as well as combining defence diplomacy initiatives such as bilateral exercises and port visits into these deployments are planned to be undertaken.

The commanders also deliberated extensively on the Navy's modernisation plan.

"The imperative need for approval of the second indigenous aircraft carrier for the Navy was also deliberated upon," the Navy said.

The commanders also deliberated upon various long-pending projects including production of mine counter measure vessels (MCMVs), landing platform dock (LPD), anti-submarine shallow water craft, diving support vessels and survey vessels.

On the force's plan in the cyber domain, it said, "In keeping with the Navy's ethos of harnessing niche technologies, concrete plans to incorporate big data analytics and artificial intelligence into the Navy's operational functioning have also been formulated.

"They also reviewed the Navy's new transition cycle to deploy ships from maintenance to operational spheres that allows for a focused and gradual transition of ships from periods of maintenance layoffs to full scale operations, thus reducing chances of any mishap.

"This has resulted in considerable improvement in combat efficiency and crew proficiency of ships undergoing the new transition cycle.

"The new transition cycle has also resulted in the overall improvement of operational logistics, spares management and forecasting, refit planning and expenditure management," the Navy said.