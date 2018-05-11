Home Nation

NEET: Delhi High Court upholds CBSE's upper age limit of 25 years

The high court, however, struck down a clause in the notification which bars students from open schools or those who have studied privately from appearing in the test.

Published: 11th May 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed pleas challenging the CBSE notification laying down the upper age limit of 25 and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, a pre-qualification for pursuing MBBS course.

The high court, however, struck down a clause in the notification which bars students from open schools or those who have studied privately from appearing in the test.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the proviso to the clause of the CBSE's January 22 notification prescribing upper age limit of 25 years in case of general category candidates and 30 years in case of reserved category candidates is "legal and valid".

"To this extent, the writ petitions challenging vires of proviso to clause 4 of the Regulations are dismissed," the bench said.

The court also said that the proviso to a clause of the regulations disqualifying recognised open school board candidates is "struck down and declared unconstitutional".

"Students/candidates, who have done class 12 from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) or recognised open school state boards, would not be treated as per se disqualified for selection and appearance in NEET examination. "Their NEET results, when otherwise eligible, would be declared with other candidates," the bench said in its 81-page judgement.

On February 28, another bench of the high court had put on hold the operation of the CBSE's January 22 notification.

Under the January 22 notification of CBSE, candidates who have studied in open school, students who have had biology or biotechnology as an additional subject, those who have taken more than two years to complete their 11th and 12th and students who have studied privately, were not eligible to apply for the examination.

The court, while passing its interim order on February 28, had made it clear that while the candidates will be allowed to submit their application for the entrance test, it does not mean they can sit for the examination, which was held on May 6.

The order was passed on several petitions moved by medical aspirants who were aggrieved by several other eligibility norms barring them from applying for the NEET-UG for which the last date for submission of application was March 9.

The bench had also said that students from open schools or those who have studied privately should belong to a recognised board in order to apply for the exam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court CBSE NEET 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Unsure when ailing CM Manohar ​Parrikar will return: Goa Health Minister

Najeeb case: No evidence to show crime was committed on missing JNU student, CBI tells Delhi​ HC

File photo dated July 11 2012 shows former joint commissioner of police Crime Himanshu Roy at a press conference in Mumbai. Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his home on Friday. | PTI

Who was Himanshu Roy? Top cop who cracked IPL spot-fixing, J Dey murder case 

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood