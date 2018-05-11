Open schools' students eligible for NEET examination: Delhi High Court​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled that students of open schools are eligible to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) but dismissed the pleas challenging a CBSE notification on age restrictions for medical aspirants.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar delivered the order while disposing of several pleas on eligibility norms for (NEET)-UG examination.

"Students who have done class 12 from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or recognised open school state board, would not be treated as per se disqualified for selection and appearance in NEET examination," the court said.

The court dismissed the pleas which has challenged CBSE notification laying down eligibility conditions, including upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively, to apply for MBBS course.

"Proviso to clause 4 prescribing upper age limit of 25 years in case of general category candidates and 30 years in case of reserved category candidates is legal and valid," the court said.