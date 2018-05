By PTI

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) during his visit to the state on May 19.

The Prime Minister has accepted Governor NN Vohra's request to be the chief guest and address the convocation of the university, an official spokesperson said here today.

The convocation will start at 3.15 pm next Saturday in an auditorium of the SKUAST-Jammu in Chatha, the spokesperson added.