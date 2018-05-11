Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

About 150 volunteers are sending a message about cleanliness and hygiene to fellow citizens. After its modest start in November 2014, the group has now members from all sections of the society, including professionals, government employees and bureaucrats. The members identify themselves as ‘Bunch of Fools’, who work on a self-sustaining model. They use simple methods for work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appreciated the work of these volunteers. ‘Only work and no publicity’ is the motto as the group quietly highlights that ‘cleanliness and healthy environment’ remain basic responsibility of all.

Bastar to get air connectivity

Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar, will soon get a regular air service for the first time from June 15. Bookings have already begun. Authorities say Air Odisha will be the air service operator. Under the UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), fliers will be charged at a subsidised rate of I2,500 per hour. The flight, according to the plan, will take off from Raipur to Jagdalpur and further fly to Vishakapatnam. It will return the same day. Chhattisgarh hopes the new air services will boost tourism in Bastar. The scheme will expedite the development and operationalisation of India’s potential-target of nearly 425 unserved, underserved and mostly underdeveloped regional airports.

Naya Raipur to gets its tallest commercial building

Naya Raipur now boasts of playing a crucial role to ease the growing need of world-class modern commercial buildings. Coming up at Central Business District, the tallest commercial building in Naya Raipur is being developed as the hub of business activities. It promises to provide a one-stop solution for commercial and retail needs of both consumers and service providers. Several public and private organisations along with IT companies will operate from there.

German assault rifle perplexes cops

The Chhattisgarh Police appears baffled over the recovery of a German make G3 assault rifle from an encounter site in Sukma this month. Since this is the first time that the German rifle was found with Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the police have sought information and assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out whether any government agency has purchased such weapon. Incidentally, G3 rifles are widely used by the Pakistan Army.

