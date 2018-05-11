Home Nation

SC dismisses plea for independent probe into Sridevi's death

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by one Sunil Singh who sought an independent investigation into the death of the actor.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Late actress Sridevi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sridevi.

The actor had died on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by one Sunil Singh who sought an independent investigation into the death of the actor.

He moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court had on March 9 refused to entertain his PIL to probe her death, saying authorities in India and Dubai had already looked into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sridevi Supreme court independent probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian PM Modi, Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurate Janakpur-Ayodhya direct bus service 

Enforcement Directorate books journalist Upendra Rai under PMLA, raids multiple locations

IMD forecasts thunderstorm over Nagaland

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more