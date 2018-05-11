Home Nation

Separatist call for protest, restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure, to maintain law and order, and prevent any untoward incident.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel guard in a street during curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities to maintain law and order in Srinagar. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions have been imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of a protest called by Separatist today against civilian deaths in a clash between protestors and security forces after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sophian district.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest this morning, a police official said.

Restrictions, under Section 144 of the CrPc, were imposed by authorities in five police station areas of the summer capital, the official said.

The curbs are in force in the Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharajgunj police station areas of Srinagar, he said.

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure, to maintain law and order, and prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

On May 6, five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sophian, even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site.

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), which comprises Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, had asked people to hold peaceful protests against the recent civilian killings after congregational prayers today.

The official said Malik is in police custody and Geelani continued to be under house detention.

