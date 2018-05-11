Six-year-old girl raped on hospital premises, ward attendant arrested in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a ward attendant of Thane Civil Hospital here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon on the premises of the hospital and the accused, Harish Narwar (52), was arrested last night, police said.

According to police, the girl was at the hospital as her mother had delivered a baby two days back.

"The accused lured the minor to an isolated place in the hospital and sexually assaulted her there. The victim later told her father about the incident after which a complaint was filed and Narwar was arrested," a police officer said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.