Supreme Court Collegium unanimously agrees on elevation of Justice KM Joseph; to meet again on May 16

The Collegium, in a resolution, said there was a need for further discussion on the issue of sending other names to the Centre and deferred its meeting till May 16.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium today unanimously agreed in principle to reiterate the recommendation for the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph as a judge of the apex court, after his name was returned by the Centre.

The five-member Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, after hour-long deliberation decided that Justice Joseph's name should be accompanied with the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium, in a resolution, said there was a need for further discussion on the issue of sending other names to the Centre and deferred its meeting till May 16.

"The Chief Justice and other members of the Collegium have, on principle, unanimously agreed that the recommendation for appointment of Justice K M Joseph, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court [Parent High Court: Kerala] as a Judge of the Supreme Court should be reiterated.

"However, the said reiteration should also be accompanied by the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as Judges of the Supreme Court, for which detailed discussion is required," the resolution said.

"In view of the aforesaid, the meeting stands deferred for being held at 4.15 PM on Wednesday, May 16, 2018," it said.

