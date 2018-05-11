'Tagore returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the British': Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's comment triggers fresh controversy

By UNI

AGARTALA: A slip talk of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on the celebration of 137th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore on May 9 last at Udaipur has triggered fresh controversy in the political circle that hits once again the national headlines.

While BJP hits back to the oppositions for making non-issue as Centre of discussion and undermining the state, CPI (M) and Congress advised the Chief Minister to stop talking, which he is not conversant and not know.

However, Chief Minister Deb refused to make any comment on the controversy and requested oppositions to contribute in the process of development keeping aside unnecessary discussion to divert the attention of the people of the state.

A video went viral in social media for last two days where Chief Minister Deb said Rabindra Nath Tagore "returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the British".

The mistake what Deb committed in the lecture that he misinterpreted the fact, which attracted severe criticism across the country.

For past a month, Tripura Chief Minister has become most controversial politician of India who is being criticised across the globe.

The young groups who were the biggest fan of Biplab Kumar Deb two months ago before assembly election they also turn eyes and become critic of his speech.

Tagore had received the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his work Gitanjali.

However, he did not return the prize in protest.

He refused to accept Knighthood in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

However, his wrong statement before the school students triggered reaction across the society.

According to BJP leaders, after repeated controversial statements of Biplab Deb that embarrassed party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was advised not to make extempore speech in the public gathering except political program but again he made the same mistake.

"Of course, Chief Minister is not expected to make such wrong statement and triggered controversy but at the same time it is not wise for responsible political parties to making those an issue of discussion to undermining some individual it would have been better if someone stands in the hall and make it corrected instead of bringing the video in public," stated leading intellectual and opinion maker of Tripura Subal Kumar Dey.

He also mentioned that the video who captured in the hall was a man of Tripura and of course identified the mistake committed by Chief Minister but obviously the person who brought out it in public was intended to offer a tool to the opposition party and help in bad naming the state.

Before criticising Chief Minister or any political leader for such unintended issues, the people of the state should feel for such unnecessary issues Tripura has been getting publicity for wrong reasons.

Since 90's Tripura has been getting coverage either for insurgency, brutality, bloodshed, corruption and maladministration and now time has come to stop these, Dey added.

The CPI (M) state secretary Bijan Dhar said that Chief Minister Biplab Deb should not bring more embarrassment for the state rather he must well prepare for public lecture.

Pradesh congress vice president Tapas De said that people voted BJP in power for envisioning good things to happen but now it goes reverse.

Meanwhile, BJP Vice president Subal Bhowmik said the party did not want to concentrate on such non issues.

The government is striving hard to build the state in next three years and these are the issues no way helps the state to develop.