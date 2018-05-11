Home Nation

Tourist from Haryana goes missing in south Kashmir

A tourist from Haryana, who allegedly is a drug addict, has disappeared from south Kashmir Thursday evening.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A tourist from Haryana, who allegedly is a drug addict, has disappeared from south Kashmir Thursday evening, police said.

Rahul Basan, a resident of Kundli in Sonepat district on the Delhi-Haryana border, went missing from the Mattan temple in Anantnag district, they said.

Basan came to the state with 14 others from Faridabad to visit Vaishno Devi shrine and other places, they said.

According to the statements of the members of the group, Basan was facing marital discord and have been constantly using drugs.

He never participated in any of the prayers.

When the entire group was performing prayer inside the Mattan temple in south Kashmir, which is the second sun temple after Konark temple in Odisha, Basan stepped out of the temple and was not found later, as told to the police.

Police registered a complaint and was looking for him.

The missing of the tourist sparked panic among the police as one tourist hailing from Tamil Nadu had died in a stone pelting incident on May 7 in outskirts of Srinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir tourist Haryana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Man linked to international fake Indian currency racket arrested in Delhi

Congress candidate, seven others from Punjab files nominations for Shahkot bypoll

Punjab police arrest two men tasked to carry out targeted killings

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies