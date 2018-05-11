West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his son's marriage

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage tomorrow.

The TMC chief also expressed happiness over RJD president getting bail from Jharkhand High Court for six weeks on medical ground in fodder scam cases.

"Heartiest congratulations @laluprasadrjd Lalu Ji on the happy occasion of the marriage of your son. Also happy too that you got bail. Best wishes to your family," Banerjee tweeted this afternoon.

Lalus eldest son is getting married to daughter of former RJD minister and MLA Chandrika Rai at Patna tomorrow.

Sources in the Chief Minister office here said Banerjee is unlikely to go to Patna for RJD chief son's marriage in view of panchayat polls in West Bengal.

Prasad's family have extended invitation to host of leaders across the country for marriage of Tej Pratap Yadav with Aishwarya Rai at Patna tomorrow.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra are among dignitaries likely to attend the wedding on Saturday.