Withdrawing petition on CJI impeachment correct, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday hailed his party's decision to withdraw the petition challenging Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

"Good and wise decision of Congress not to pursue impeachment issue with Cong MPs in SC any further," he tweeted.

Two Congress MPs withdrew their petition challenging Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of the motion against Justice Misra on May 8 after the court refused to give details of the administrative order that led to setting up of a constitutional bench to hear the matter.

Rajya Sabha members Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Yajnik had moved the top court, alleging that Naidu's rejection of the motion was politically motivated.