14 killed, 20 injured as tempo collides with tanker in Maharashtra

By UNI

NANDED: At least 14 members of a marriage party, most of them women, were killed and 20 others injured when the tempo in which they were travelling collided with a tanker near Jamb village close to Mukhed on Latur-Mukhed Road in Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Saturday.

According information reaching here, the incident occurred at around 0800 hrs this morning at about 80 km from Nanded when the tempo was proceeding towards Mukhed from Nilanga in Latur district.

After the incident, police reached the spot and started rescue operation with the help of local people, reports said.

