60-year-old Maharashtra farmer, who set himself ablaze last week, dies

Officials said that the body of Shyamrao Rama Bhopale, a resident of Marlegaon in Umarkhed taluka, had been sent for post-mortem.

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A 60-year-old farmer, who had allegedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 6 in Umarkhed taluka here, today died after battling for life at Nanded's Government Medical College, police said.

Bhopale had set himself ablaze in front of his house after dousing kerosene on his body, with family members claiming that he took the extreme step as he had an outstanding loan and his crops had failed.

His son had, immediately after the incident, told media persons that Bhopale, having about 1. 5 acres of land, had an outstanding loan of Rs 17,360 and his tur and soyabean crops had failed.

Moreover, the son had said, Bhopale was not eligible for the state government's farm loan waiver scheme.

His body was handed over to his family today and his son, Ramdas, performed the final rites, officials said.

Villagers who attended the cremation had tied black cloth around their mouths to protest against what they claimed was the apathy of the state government.

The leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, accused the state government of being insensitive.

Against whom should a charge of murder (referring to Bhopale's death) be registered, he questioned.

