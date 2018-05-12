Aptitude test conducted by Maharashtra government shows inclinations towards commerce among grade 10 students 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Education department of Maharashtra government has conducted aptitude tests of over 17.36 lakh students who have appeared for grade 10 exams this year. The results of these tests have shown that majority of the students have an inclination towards the Commerce stream, education minister Vinod Tawde has said.

The tests, that are being conducted by the state education department since 2016 check students' aptitude in seven major generally available streams of study viz. Arts, Commerce, Technical, Health Sciences, Uniformed Services, Agriculture and Fine Arts.

While 21 percent students have preferred Commerce this year, 18 percent have preferred fine arts, 15 percent uniformed services and 13 percent have shown an inclination towards agriculture. Only 10 percent have inclination towards technical subjects, 12 percent have chosen health and sciences for their career choice. 11 percent of the students have inclination towards the arts stream.

Last year students had preferred 'Fine Arts' as the choicest stream.

"The aptitude tests are part of the government's vision to help the students reach their true potential," the minister said and added that the Government aims to administer the tests earlier in the academic year since next academic year.

This is the third year of such aptitude tests which are funded through CSR support. The tests help students in making an informed career choice, the minister said adding that four other states in the country too have adopted the project.

41,607 teachers were trained to conduct these tests across the state, the minister added. A detailed report of these tests are available on www.mahacareermitra.in Tawde said.