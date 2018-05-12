Congress President Rahul Gandhi should visit Rajnandgaon to see development: Raman Singh

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should visit his constituency, Rajnandgaon, and take a leaf out of his book to develop Amethi.

The Congress has been out of power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years because it is against development, Singh said, addressing a rally at the launch of his `Vikas Yatra' from the Naxal-affected Dantewada district.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the yatra, which seeks to highlight achievements of Raman Singh's 15-year rule.

"Chhattisgarh has registered a tremendous growth in the last 15 years. But the Congress can't see it. The opposition has taken out a yatra to oppose development," the chief minister said, referring to the opposition party's announcement that it will launch `Vikas Khojo (look for development) Yatra' to counter BJP's Vikas Yatra.

"Today, they (Congress leaders) visited Rajnandgaon. AICC state in-charge P L Punia and state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel were there.

I said, why Punia or Baghel, the Congress should invite AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who has done nothing for the development in Amethi and Raebareli, to Rajnandgaon and make him go around to see the development," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi should be asked to carry out the same amount of development in Amethi in 20 years," Singh said.

"If Congress leaders really want to see development, they should visit Dantewada, its education city Jawanga, ask the parents whose kids have cracked IIT and medical entrance exam from the tribal region," the chief minister said.

"You have to step outside to see development. Development cannot be suppressed by sitting in AC rooms and spreading false propaganda on social media," he said.

The Congress will continue to be out of power for another 15 years if it opposes development, Singh said.

BJP sources said the party was making an all-out effort to improve its performance in the Bastar region, where it didn't fare well last time.

Of the 12 seats in Bastar, the BJP won only four in the 2013 Assembly polls.