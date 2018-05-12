Home Nation

Eight IAS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government today issued transfer and posting orders of eight IAS officers with immediate effect.

By PTI

An official spokesperson said senior IAS officer Satish Chandra has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare against a vacant post.

He will also hold additional charge of ACS, Medical Education & Research and ACS Power.

Manikant Prasad Singh has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Taxation, with additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary-cum- Financial Commissioner, Forest and Wild Life.

Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Labour, with additional charge as Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services.

Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari has been transferred as Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training and will also hold additional charge of Secretary, Employment Generation and Training.

Hussan Lal has been posted as Secretary, Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads).

Likewise, Kahan Singh Pannu has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Agriculture and Soil Conservation, with additional charge as Secretary, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala.

Vikas Garg has been posted as Secretary, Horticulture and in addition Secretary-cum-Mission Director, Food Processing and Managing Director, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

Arunjit Singh Miglani has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Personnel, with additional charge as Mission Director, Directorate of Ground Water Management in the Department of Water Resources.

