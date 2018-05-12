Home Nation

Election bound 30 policemen injured after bus-truck head on collision in north Bengal

The accident happened at around 0050 hours when the cops from Siliguri commissionrate were travelling in a state owned bus for poll duty in north Bengal districts.

By UNI

SILIGURI: Thirty policemen, including a sub-inspector and two civilian, were injured when government bus, carrying cops to poll bound north Bengal districts, met an accident with a truck on NH 34 in North Dinajpur early today, Siliguri's Assistant Police Commissioner Pranob Sikdar said.

Among the injured four critically wounded cops have been admitted to a private nursing home here and 25 others in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Three others SI Gopi Nath Das and truck driver and his assistant have been admitted to a hospital in North Dinajpur.

