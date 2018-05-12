Home Nation

Five people from Kashmir roughed up in Delhi, cops begin probe

The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people last night.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony, following which police launched a probe, an officer said today.

The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people last night.

Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one of the Kashmiri women in which she alleged that she was manhandled and abused.

"The complainant is an avid dog lover and animal right activist.

There have been more than 50 complaints and counter complaints against the residents of Siddarth Enclave and the complainant," police said.

A dispute over feeding of stray dogs took place last night.

An FIR under appropriate sections of the law has been registered on the complaint, they police said.

However, the victims alleged that they were targeted because they were Kashmiris.

My sisters were abused and beaten up.

I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked.

It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks, said one of the victims.

He said that they were roughed up and the accused were shouting slogans, 'Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back'.

The victim said that they were attacked a couple of times earlier as well and were living in fear in the locality for the last seven years.

He alleged that they had also asked for police protection on May 2 and given a letter but they did not get any help.

They claimed that they have approached the police on earlier occasions but to no avail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Kashmir Sunlight Colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

CPM not to join any poll platform with Congress: Sitaram Yechury

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet abolishes stamp duty on sale of properties in women's name

Why are you continuing with this farce coalition government: P Chidambaram to Mehbooba Mufti

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood