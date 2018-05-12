Home Nation

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari supports AMU students' demand, says timing of incident raises questions

Hamid Ansari said the programme of the day, including an address by him on May 2 in the Kennedy Auditorium, was publicly known.

Published: 12th May 2018 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Breaking his silence, former vice president M Hamid Ansari today supported AMU students' demand for action against intruders who created ruckus on the varsity campus over Jinnah portrait issue on May 2, when he was present there for an event, and said their peaceful stir against the transgression is commendable.

The event where Ansari was to be conferred the life membership of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union was cancelled due to the alleged violence by right wing Hindu activists.

Ansari, who has studied at AMU, said the disruption, its precise timing, and the "excuse manufactured for justifying it", raises questions.

The peaceful protest by the (AMU) students against this transgression is commendable.

They must ensure that it does not in any way interfere with their academic pursuits.

Their request that action be taken against the intruders and disruptors, after a judicial enquiry, is justified.

The authorities of the AMU have made a similar request, he said in a letter to AMU Students Union.

He said the programme of the day, including an address by him on May 2 in the Kennedy Auditorium, was publicly known.

The authorities concerned had been intimated officially and were cognizant of the standard arrangements including security for such occasions.

"In view of it, the access of the intruders to close proximity of the University Guest House where I was staying remains unexplained," he said.

The former vice president also thanked the AMU Students Union and its office bearers for conferring the honour on him.

However, disruptions earlier that afternoon by intruders and anti-social elements inimical to the AMU resulted in the cancelling of the event.

"This has been rightly condemned by the students and teachers of AMU as also by the AMU alumni the world over," he said.

This is the first time that the former vice president has openly spoken out against the violent protests over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Certain groups have been protesting the presence of Jinnah's portrait in the AMU campus and their protest led to clashes on the campus on May 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hamid Ansari AMU Jinnah portrait Aligarh Muslim University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Man in Punjab gets life in jail for causing death of 16-year-old boy

Indore court awards double death sentence to man who raped and killed nephew's 3-months-old daughter

Eight IAS officers transferred in Punjab

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate