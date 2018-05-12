Give Goa a Chief Minister, opposition Congress tells BJP president Amit Shah

By PTI

PANAJI: The opposition Congress, on the eve of BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the state tomorrow, demanded that he should either "give Goa its Chief Minister" or "take back this undemocratically installed government".

Addressing a press conference here today, Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the state government was installed against the wishes of the people as the Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 state Assembly polls.

"Either Shah should give Goa its Chief Minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government. Goa is headless for the last two months (owing to the absence of CM Manohar Parrikar due to health reasons) and the government is in a state of paralysis and administrative chaos," Naik said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar alleged that no cabinet meetings were being held, adding that people were frustrated over this lack of governance.

He demanded that the state government provide clarity on the health of Parrikar by way of a periodic medical bulletin.

He said that the Congress had asked the state Governor (Mridula Sinha) for the issuance of such a bulletin but the Governor was "not showing interest in our demand".