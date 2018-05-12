Home Nation

Give Goa a Chief Minister, opposition Congress tells BJP president Amit Shah

Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the state government was installed against the wishes of the people as the Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 state Assembly polls.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The opposition Congress, on the eve of BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the state tomorrow, demanded that he should either "give Goa its Chief Minister" or "take back this undemocratically installed government".

Addressing a press conference here today, Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the state government was installed against the wishes of the people as the Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 state Assembly polls.

"Either Shah should give Goa its Chief Minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government. Goa is headless for the last two months (owing to the absence of CM Manohar Parrikar due to health reasons) and the government is in a state of paralysis and administrative chaos," Naik said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar alleged that no cabinet meetings were being held, adding that people were frustrated over this lack of governance.

He demanded that the state government provide clarity on the health of Parrikar by way of a periodic medical bulletin.

He said that the Congress had asked the state Governor (Mridula Sinha) for the issuance of such a bulletin but the Governor was "not showing interest in our demand".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Hunger strike to begin if demands not met: AMU student leaders on campus violence

14 killed, 20 injured as tempo collides with tanker in Maharashtra

Black money charge sheets against us baseless allegation: Chidambaram family

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia