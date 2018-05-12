Home Nation

Hunger strike to begin if demands not met: AMU student leaders on campus violence

A relay hunger strike would begin this evening if authorities do not agree to take action against members of right-wing organizations who barged into the campus and were involved in acts of violence.

Published: 12th May 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Earlier, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the Jinnah portrait matter. (File | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: As the ongoing protest by AMU students entered its 11th day today, the students' union leaders said that the stir would be intensified and a relay hunger strike started this evening if their demands were not met.

AMUSU president Mashkoor Usmani told PTI that a general body meeting of the students' union was held yesterday.

In the meeting, it was decided that a relay hunger strike would begin this evening if authorities do not agree to take action against members of right-wing organizations who barged into the campus and were involved in acts of violence, Usmani said.

They were also demanding action against the police officers responsible for a lathicharge on students on the same day.

A number of students were injured in the lathicharge, he said.

Around midnight last night, AMU Students' Union met District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh to press for their demands and to hammer out a solution before this evening.

"We are hopeful after last night's talks that something concrete would come out by this evening," Usmani said.

He said the students would cooperate with the administration in ensuring that the annual exams, which began today, were not affected by the ongoing protest.

However, when contacted, the district magistrate said it was not possible to concede to their demands even before they have called off their protest.

Singh also dismissed allegations that the clash which took place on Wednesday was a part of a conspiracy to attack former vice president Hamid Ansari.

He said that had Ansari, who was present then in the campus, felt that he was a target of miscreants, he would certainly have filed a complaint with the police.

"I have told the leaders of the AMU Students Union that they should not make such baseless allegations," he said.

Activists of Hindutva organisations last evening held a protest at the Ramlila Grounds, demanding that the portrait of Mohammad Jinnah be immediately removed from the university premises and a probe be conducted into the alleged anti-national activities there.

According to media reports, the state president of the Vishwa Hindu Personal Board, Dharmendra Singh Pawar, yesterday said in Gajraula town that he would offer Rs 1 lakh to anyone who would remove Jinnah's portrait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim Organisation Jinnah Portrait Campus Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Give Goa a Chief Minister, opposition Congress tells BJP president Amit Shah

14 killed, 20 injured as tempo collides with tanker in Maharashtra

Black money charge sheets against us baseless allegation: Chidambaram family

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia