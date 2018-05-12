Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet abolishes stamp duty on sale of properties in women's name

The Jammu and Kashmir government today abolished stamp duty on sale of properties registered in the name of women.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government today abolished stamp duty on sale of properties registered in the name of women.

The state Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, sanctioned reduction of stamp duty and no stamp duty in case the property is registered in the name of a female member of the family, an official spokesperson said here.

He said the cabinet approved levying of stamp duty at the rate of 5 per cent in the urban areas and three per cent in the rural areas if the property is registered in the name of a male member of the family.

However, there will be no stamp duty if the property in both urban as well as rural areas is registered in the name of a female member of the family, the spokesperson said The chief minister said this would encourage families to register their properties in the name of women.

Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females. This incentive will encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives & mothers, Mufti tweeted.

"Women, as of now own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society," she said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five people from Kashmir roughed up in Delhi, cops begin probe

CPM not to join any poll platform with Congress: Sitaram Yechury

Why are you continuing with this farce coalition government: P Chidambaram to Mehbooba Mufti

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood