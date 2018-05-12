Jinnah portrait row: AMU students urge President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to end the controversy over Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait on the varsity campus.

In their letter to Kovind, the students alleged that no satisfactory action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government yet.

They also said that the Aligarh district administration was yet to act against those who trespassed into the campus and indulged in acts of violence on May 2.

The protest by the students against the trespass and violence entered its 11th day today.

AMUSU leaders warned they would intensify their stir and start a relay hunger strike if their demands are not met.

They are also demanding action against the police officers responsible for lathi-charge on students on May 2.

AMUSU leaders, including its president Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, sought an appointment with Kovind over the issue.

"We have high regard for the president and we hope his prompt intervention will ensure justice and fair play on this critical issue which we are presently facing," Usmani said.

He said a similar letter has also been sent to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"We are now eagerly awaiting the response to our letters which were sent three days back," he said.