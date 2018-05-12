Kolkata diary

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

Beating heat with coconut water

With temperature heading northwards every passing day in the city, Kolkatans are depending more and more on tender coconut water to keep themselves hydrated. Local vendors are now doing brisk business. Prized between I20 and I30, tender coconut water is being consumed in large quantities by middle- and lower-income people who come out on the roads every day for work.

Australia reopens consulate after 30 years

After fleeing militant trade unionism that affected Kolkata and much of West Bengal in the 1980s, Australia reopened its consulate in the eastern metropolis after three decades. Reflecting a change in business climate in the state, the Kolkata consulate will be Australia’s fourth diplomatic post in India after Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. During the reopening ceremony, Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu said the Kolkata consulate will focus on strengthening bilateral trade and investments in mining and resource sectors. Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said the consulate would further common business interests of New Delhi and Canberra.

Frozen meat banned in government-run markets

As a result of the rotten meat racket that was recently busted at Budge Budge in southern fringes of the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation banned sale of frozen meat in all its markets. The order stated that meat sold have to be dressed in front of the customers. Besides, a high-level committee formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ordered to conduct surprise visits to check meat stock at eateries. Orders were also forwarded so that CCTV cameras were installed to prevent theft of animal carcasses from dumping grounds.

Hotel to be demolished for Metro work

The West Bengal Land Reforms and Tenancy Tribunal ordered demolition of a five-storey hotel in Salt Lake that was standing on the way of the New Garia-Airport Metro. The order removed a major hurdle of the overground Metro phase. Though other buildings in the way of the Metro were demolished in March end, the hotel owner had moved the tribunal to stall demolition. However, the tribunal ordered demolition of the building to ensure completion of the crucial Metro phase.

Aishik Chanda

Our correspondent in West Bengal

chanda.aishik@gmail.com