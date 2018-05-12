Home Nation

Man in Punjab gets life in jail for causing death of 16-year-old boy

A court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for the death of a 16-year-boy at a workshop where he worked.

12th May 2018

By PTI

LUDHIANA: A court here has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for the death of a 16-year-boy at a workshop where he worked.

Kashmir Singh, a resident of Vishavkarma colony, was convicted by Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Kaur Virk of taking the life of Aman Kumar by inserting an air pressure pipe in his rectum in May last year.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict and turned down his plea for leniency.

District Attorney Ravinder Abrol said Aman Kumar's mother in her police complaint had stated that her youngest son worked as a helper at the workshop owned by Sartaj Kaur.

When Aman's clothes got wet and he was drying those in front of a machine, Kashmir Singh got angry on noticing him do so.

He put a pressure air pipe in the private parts of Aman, which led to deterioration of his medical condition and he died.

A case under Section 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Singh at Dugri police station.

