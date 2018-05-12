Peoples Liberation Front of India rebel killed in encounter at Sinharjore forest

By PTI

SIMDEGA: A self styled 'area commander' of the ultra outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India(PLFI) was killed and two others were arrested after an encounter with CRPF and district police at Sinharjore forest in Jharkhand bordering Odisha, police said.

PLFI is a breakway faction of the banned CPI(Maoist).

The encounter took place when the security personnel rushed to the spot in Simdega district following a tip off, superintendent of police Sanjeev Ranjan said.

The rebel killed in the exchange of fire was identified as Pandu alias Lamboo, he said.

During the search operation that followed, the security personnel arrested two rebels and seized two double barrel guns, a country-made pistol, an AK-47 and a sten gun, 17 live cartridges, one wireless set, two mobile phones among other items.

All the rebels hailed from Odisha, Ranjan said adding the two arrested are being interrogated.