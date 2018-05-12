Home Nation

Trooper killed, civilian injured in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

A CRPF trooper was killed and a civilian injured in a gunfight on Saturday between a group of militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Published: 12th May 2018 08:43 AM

In this file photo, army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Constable Mandeep Kumar of 182 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, was killed in the gun battle with four to six militants holed up in a house in Wagum village.

Constable Mandeep Kumar of 182 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, was killed in the gun battle with four to six militants holed up in a house in Wagum village.

The house owner was injured in the firing exchange. He received bullet injuries on his shoulder and was said to be out of danger.

"In order to avoid civilian casualties, the security forces used extreme restrain," a police officer said, adding the militants taking advantage of the darkness managed to escape.

The gunfight had started after a joined team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the paramilitary troop launched a search and flush out operation, following information of militant presence.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, hiding militants fired at them triggering the encounter.

Scattered incidents of stone pelting was reported in the vicinity. Fearing an escalation the security forces abandoned the cordon and search operation in the area.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region have also been suspended for the day.

