Two die in Aurangabad after row over illegal water connection turns into communal riot

The clashing mobs also burnt down over 100 shops after which curfew has been imposed in the city.

Published: 12th May 2018 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A petty row over clamping illegal water connection in a religious place in Moti Karanja area of Aurangabad city on Friday night escalated into a communal riot wherein 30 people were injured and two reported to have died. The clashing mobs also burnt down over 100 shops after which curfew has been imposed in the city.

“The situation is still tense, but under control,” Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar has said. 

According to preliminary information, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation clamped an illegal water connection of a place of worship in Moti Karanja area of the city of the first day of the drive on Thursday. A group that was agitated due to the action suspected that the action was taken at behest of other religious group in the Gandhinagar locality and they demanded action against similar illegal water connection at the place of worship of the other religious group. This led to clash between the two groups.

While the group from Gandhinagar pelted stones at the shops in the locality, the other group wielding swords attacked houses in Gandhinagar. The groups also clashed with swords, sticks, and stones.

When the police arrived to control the mobs, the clashing groups pelted stones at the police. Ten police officials including assistant police commissioner Gowardhan Kolekar and police inspector Shripad Paropkari were injured in the attack by the mob.

The police the resorted to teargas and firing in the air. When the mob remained undeterred the police resorted to firing wherein one youth died.

The news of the clashed spread across the city quickly and similar clashed were reported from several other places across the city like Nawabgunj, Shahganj and Anguribaug. Mobs pelted stones at police and their vehicles too were burnt.

According to police sources reserved police force have been brought in from Beed and Nanded. The city is tense but under control, the police have said and appealed people to not to believe on rumors spread over the social media.

While police refused to comment on videos of policemen firing rounds and teargas shells that have gone viral over social media, role of an independent corporator for instigating the violence is being suspected by the police.
 

