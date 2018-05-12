West Bengal: Seven members of wedding party killed after car falls into pond in Cooch Behar

By UNI

COOCH BEHAR: Seven members of a wedding party were killed, three of a same family, when their packed vehicle in which they were returning home fell into a pond in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said today.

The mishap happened at Jiranpur under Tupamari police station late last night.

The victims, including a 5-year-old girl, were returning to Bhetaguri from Baxirhat in midnight last night.

Police said all in the car met watery grave when the vehicle drowned in deep water of the pond and the immediate rescue was not possible due to darkness.

The dead identified as Sadhon Saha ( 36), Gopal Saha (32), Nishita Saha ( 5) Balaram Saha (45), Subrota Saha (28), Gopal Deb (42) and and Bapi Burman (22).

Another report from Siliguri said at least 31 people were injured, most of them are police personnel, when a truck and police van had a head-on collision at Kalagach under Chopra police station in North Dinajpur today.

Many injured police personnel were brought in Silgiuri for treatment in the hospital.