Home Nation

18 IAS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government transferred 18 senior IAS officers, including six officers of additional chief secretary rank.

Published: 13th May 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHIMLA: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government today transferred 18 senior IAS officers, including six officers of additional chief secretary rank.

Additional chief secretary-cum-Principal Secretary to chief minister Manisha Nanda has been replaced by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Srikant Baldi, an official release said.

Nanda has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

Additional Chief Secretary B K Agarwal has been given the charge of Home and Vigilance department.

He would also hold the additional charge of health and family welfare, the release said.

Anil Kumar Khachi, Secretary (PWD) would now hold the charge of finance, planning, economics and statistics, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, holding the charge of revenue and transport, has been posted as additional chief secretary tourism and civil aviation with the additional charge of urban development.

Tarun Kapoor, the Additional Chief Secretary of forest, town and country planning, urban development and housing has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary MPP and power, forest, environment, science and technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh IAS officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Chaos at RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap's wedding; unruly crowd loots food items, crockery

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says Narendra Modi ​wants to keep people away from reality

Ahead of West Bengal panchayat election, BJP leaders arrested for possession of Rs 10 lakh in cash

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate