Australian tourist falls to death from Assam hotel

An Australian tourist fell to his death from a hotel in Assam capital Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

Published: 13th May 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 10:13 PM

By IANS

William Marinus fell from the third floor of the hotel around 11.20 p.m. on Saturday.

"Four Australians and an Indian, including William, were staying in our hotel. They checked in around 3 p.m. on Saturday after returning from Shillong," said a hotel staff.

"They were having a room party when we got a call around 11.20 about an accident. Hotel staff called emergency service personnel, who said William had already died."

Police said that a case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation launched to find out the circumstances leading to his death.

