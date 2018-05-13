Home Nation

Board of Hindu Urban Cooprative Bank Pathankot placed under suspension

An enquiry report has also indicated that certain individuals/families/groups of individuals have unduly been favoured by giving very high amount of advance to them by the bank.

Published: 13th May 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

An enquiry report has also indicated that certain individuals/families/groups of individuals have unduly been favoured by giving very high amount of advance to them by the bank.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The board of directors of the Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank, Pathankot, has been placed under suspension on complaints of "mismanagement", an official said today.

"They (directors of the board) have also been put on notice to explain as to why action should not be taken against them as they have failed to perform their expected duties in a transparent and professional manner," a Punjab government release said here today quoting the Cooperative Societies Punjab Registrar Arvinder Singh Bains.

The release said the financial health of the bank has been severely eroded thereby putting the interest of the depositors of the bank at a grave risk.

The department received complaints from the public and representations from the staff of the bank regarding alleged mismanagement by the board of directors, Bains said in the release.

"A detailed enquiry was got conducted by the Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Jalandhar Division. This enquiry pointed out that Reserve Bank of India while conducting the inspection of the bank has put the bank on notice under Self Corrective Action for the second consecutive year."

The NPA of the bank has shot up to 48 per cent, which is very high.

The enquiry report has also indicated that certain individuals/families/groups of individuals have unduly been favoured by giving very high amount of advance to them and recovery is not effected which has grossly affected the financial health of the bank.

"The bank, in fact, has to recover Rs 99.69 crore from 44 big defaulters," he said.

"The management of the bank has woefully failed to protect the interests of the institution, its depositors, its members and share holders compelling the (Cooperative Societies) Department to step in and suspend the Board," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank Pathankot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Australian tourist falls to death from Assam hotel

Delhi: IndiGo staffer arrested for hoax bomb call on Mumbai-bound flight

Centre approves Rs 4 crore grant for Centre of Excellence at Aligarh Muslim University

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018