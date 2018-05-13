Calcutta University asks colleges to focus on modalities to implement Choice Based Credit System

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta University authorities today asked its affiliated Under Graduate colleges to focus on the modalities for implementing the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in the first semester.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (academic) Dipak Kar told the college representatives at a workshop here that they should let the students know about the available combination papers in the college during admission while enforcing the CBCS in the first semester.

"You should put the focus on the way of admission under CBCS mode and on the modalities for the first semester," Kar said at the Rajabazar Science College campus of CU when some of the college representatives raised the issue.

Representative of a South Kolkata college told reporters later that they wanted to know how to enforce the CBCS which the CU had announced to implement from the coming academic session.

The system enables a student to choose an elective paper from any discipline - science, humanities and commerce.