Home Nation

Congress demands full-time CM for Goa in Manohar Parrikar's absence

The Congress MLAs and office-bearers staged a demonstration here at the memorial of Goa's first Chief Minister, late Dayanand Bandodkar, in support of their demand.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

The by-election in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies would be held on August 23. The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of BJP's sitting MLA Siddharth Kuncolienkar and Congress'

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer in a New York hospital.  | PTI

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Congress today demanded the appointment of a "full-time" Chief Minister for the coastal state in the absence of Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the US.

The Congress MLAs and office-bearers staged a demonstration here at the memorial of Goa's first Chief Minister, late Dayanand Bandodkar, in support of their demand.

Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US.

In his absence, a three-member advisory committee comprising cabinet ministers is looking into the day-to-day affairs of the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar said, "We have petitioned everyone, including the governor, seeking the appointment of a full-time Chief Minister in the absence of Parrikar, but nothing seems to be happening."

Today, the party workers and legislators assembled at the memorial of Bandodkar and "prayed" that the ruling dispensation led by the BJP appoint a full-time Chief Minister, he said.

Bandodkar, the founder of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), was the first Chief Minister of Goa.

After Bandodkar's death in 1973, his memorial was built close to the Miramar beach in the state capital.

The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, is currently a part of the Parrikar-led government.

"The MGP, which was formed by Bandodkar, is a part of the state government, but it also does not have guts to ask for the (appointment of full-time) Chief Minister," Chodankar told party workers at the demonstration site.

He said BJP president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit Goa later today, should look into the "misgovernance" in the state in Parrikar's absence.

Shah is expected to address party workers at a stadium near Panaji during his visit.

Chodankar said the Congress will continue with its demand.

The three-member panel formed by Parrikar comprises ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D'Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party, another ruling coalition partner).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Congress Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Maharashtra: Riot-hit Aurangabad limps back to normalcy; curbs still on

E-Gates to give immigration clearance in seconds to citizens of select countries

West Bengal panchayat polls bring to the fore intense battle within families

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate