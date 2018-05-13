Home Nation

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says Narendra Modi ​wants to keep people away from reality

Yechury alleged that anti-romeo squad and private armies like cow protection groups were being raised and constitutional institutions attacked.

Published: 13th May 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today accused the Narendra Modi government of keeping people away from the reality and called upon all secular parties to join hands to oust the NDA government at the Centre.

"Like Manmohan Desai's formula films, Modiji keeps people away from the reality by giving a new slogan everyday. People do not find time to think about the slogan given the previous day," Yechury said at a seminar on "Role of Left in Current National Situation".

Alleging that giving slogans was a strategy of Modi, he said, "The prime minister did not speak on the current situation of the country while campaigning in Karnataka. He often speaks on (Jawaharlal) Nehru and (Sardar Vallabhbhai) Patel instead of saying what he has been doing." 

Yechury alleged that anti-romeo squad and private armies like cow protection groups were being raised and constitutional institutions attacked.

The country's unity was in danger, he claimed.

Minority communities and Dalits were being attacked in the BJP-ruled states, he alleged.

The senior CPI(M) leader also denounced the Modi government's economic policies.

"The Centre went on making money when international crude oil price was low. Instead of taking steps to control the price of fuel, Modiji gives slogans like Make In India, Start Up India, Stand Up India and many more," he said.

Terming the Modi government a "pro-rich" dispensation, Yechury alleged that the country's economy was demolished in the last four years due to wrong policies.

"The Government of India figures say that only one per cent of population has 73 per cent of wealth in India. The rest are left for exploitation," he said adding that the central government waived loans of about Rs 2 lakh crore for the corporate while it wasn't ready to give relief on farm loan which is worth only Rs 1 crore.

"Now, the Centre has allowed Walmart to acquire Flipkart. This will affect about 20 per cent of the country's population. This may also add to the rise in the rate of farmer suicides in the country," Yechury claimed.

The government did not raise the minimum support price of agricultural products by one and half time despite its assurance to the people before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Charging the BJP of not keeping the promise of providing jobs to two crore people every year, he said three major Information Technology companies had announced to go for massive retrenchment.

Banks were being looted and the value of their NPA was about Rs 11.5 lakh crore, he claimed.

On the international relationships, Yechury said, "The prime minister's priority during Nepal visit is to run a bus from Jankipur to Ayodha and nothing else. The PM should realise that the people had changed the Hindu kingdom of Nepal to a democratic republic with a constitution." 

He also criticised India's inclination towards the US and Israel. "The US-Israel-India axis could pose a great threat to the India's philosophy. All Indians in Gulf nations will be in danger," Yechury claimed.
On Modi's remark on Rahul Gandhi's statement on becoming prime minister if the Congress emerges as the single-largest party in the next general elections, Yechury said, "I do not find any wrong in it. If his party emerges the single largest party, there is nothing wrong for the Congress president to become prime minister." 

He said all the secular forces should come together and save India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Narendra Modi NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

18 IAS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

Chaos at RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap's wedding; unruly crowd loots food items, crockery

Ahead of West Bengal panchayat election, BJP leaders arrested for possession of Rs 10 lakh in cash

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate