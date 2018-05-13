Home Nation

Delhi: IndiGo staffer arrested for hoax bomb call on Mumbai-bound flight

An Indigo airline employee has been arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here this month.

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport February 3, 2013. | Reuters

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo airline employee has been arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here this month, police said on Sunday.

Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, made the call and it was received at the IndiGo Airlines office in the cargo complex of the airport at 8.15 a.m. on May 2, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia.

Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights were checked and the call was declared a hoax.

A case was registered and police zeroed in on the owner of the mobile phone from which the call was made. Bhat was finally located in Pune.

The accused is serving as customer service officer in Indigo airlines at the Pune airport.

Bhat told police that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given a verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face action.

"He was depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines. The phone's SIM card has been seized from him," the official said.

