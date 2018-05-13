Home Nation

E-Gates to give immigration clearance in seconds to citizens of select countries

Low-risk travellers from select countries from January 2019 can enter India without standing in long queues at immigration counters as the government has plans to install these automated kiosks.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Reuters file image of Passport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Come January 2019, low-risk foreign travellers will not have to wait in long queues at airport immigration counters as the government plans to install special automated kiosks for speedy document and identity verification.

Low-risk travellers from select countries from January 2019 can enter India without standing in long queues at immigration counters as the government has plans to install these automated kiosks, officials said today.

These kiosks will ensure smooth entry of foreigners in seconds after verification of antecedents, they said.

Electronic gates or e-Gates will be put in place at the arrival wing of international airports where foreigners can present their machine-readable passports, place their fingerprints on the scanner for verification and complete a customs declaration.

Without any human intervention, e-cameras will clear the travellers who present approved biometric.

They can then go straight to the baggage claim area after de-boarding the plane and then to the exit, a Home Ministry official told PTI.

The whole exercise is expected to be completed within a minute a traveller hits any e-Gate kiosk.

The foreigners' division of the ministry is working on the plan and putting up all logistics before its formal launch sometime later this year, the official said.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken on the countries whose citizens the facility would be offered.

"Initially, we are planning to roll out the service only to the low-risk travellers of a select few countries," another official said.

The plan may be a replica of the Global Entry programme of the United States, which also allows low-risk citizens of about a dozen countries, including India, to go through such a hassle-free service.

Under the US programme, the traveller just needs to visit the global entry kiosks, present their machine-readable passport, place their fingerprints on the scanner for verification and complete a customs declaration.

At the end of the process, travellers are issued a transaction receipt by the kiosk after which they are directed to the baggage claim and then to the exit.

However, travellers must be pre-approved for the US Global Entry programme.

The applicants undergo a rigorous background check and in-person interview before enrolment.

In 2017, more than one crore foreigners had visited India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

West Bengal panchayat polls bring to the fore intense battle within families

Court Hammer

Whistleblowers act needed to protect RTI users: Activist Aruna Roy

All that glitters is not gold: Bangle-making units in Uttar Pradesh still use small hands

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate