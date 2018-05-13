ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exam results to be announced tomorrow

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations will be announced tomorrow, an official said.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE), which conducts the exams, will announce the result at 3 pm, CISEC chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

"The council will announce the results tomorrow at 3 PM. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes," Arathoon said.

For results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

In 2017, class 12th saw a pass percentage of 96.47, while 98.53 per cent students passed class 10th.

In the class 12th examination, the pass percentage of girls was 97.73 per cent while that of the boys stood at 95.39 per cent.

From this year, the CISCE has decided to reduce the pass per cent for class 10, 12 annual board exams.

While ICSE students need 33 per cent to qualify, ISC students need 35 per cent to clear the board exams.

Though initially the council decided to implement it from next year, months later it decided to implement the changes this year onwards.

Earlier, the pass percentages were 35 per cent and 40 per cent for ICSE and ISC students, respectively.

"The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other boards in the country," the council had said.